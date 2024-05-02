Busy Philipps is dipping her toe back into the dating pool with a little bit of optimism.

“I mean, I am interested in it with varying levels of degree and success,” Philipps, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing Mental Health Awareness Month. “Interested and then not interested. And then interested. I mean, we’ll see. I feel very hopeful about everything.”

Philipps confirmed in May 2022 that she and Marc Silverstein — who share kids Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10 — had separated after 14 years together.

“It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know,” she revealed on an episode of her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast at the time.

Since calling it quits with Silverstone, 52, Philipps admitted she dabbled in online dating but had no luck. “It wasn’t for [me],” Philipps shared during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna in January. “I’m happy for who it’s for, but it’s not for me.”

While she wasn’t a fan of meeting a potential suitor online, Philipps exclusively told Us that she was “excited” for this next phase of life.

“It’s actually been really, really nice. We’ve been able to travel a little bit,” she shared in August 2023. “I’ve been hitting some [SAG-AFTRA] picket lines and my kids have been enjoying relaxing and having kind of a very chill, chill summer.”

Philipps’ eldest child now attends boarding school in Sweden, which the Girls5Eva star admitted has had its challenges. When Birdie “got really sick” in the winter, Philipps said it was “really difficult” not being able to be there. (Philipps shared in December 2023 that Birdie had a seizure, which led to an epilepsy diagnosis.)

“So that all has been challenging. But also, I really am so proud of her and the person that she wants [to be]. She’s very independent like her mother. [And] especially given the pandemic and the last few years and what these kids have kind of experienced, they’ve spent enough time with their parents, [and] are like, ‘Can I be around some kids, please?’” she told Us.

While Birdie is enjoying life in Sweden, Cricket resides at home with Philipps. “Cricket is her own person with her own really unique interests and we’ll see what it all looks like for Cricket,” she said.

In addition to coparenting her kids with Silverstein, Philipps has prioritized her own mental health and began navigating her ADHD diagnosis after taking Birdie to get an evaluation.

“I mean, [my diagnosis has] changed everything,” she told Us. “My executive function skills have improved so greatly. I’m also so much more aware and able to prioritize because I think that’s a big piece of it too, that when everything feels sort of mixed up, it’s hard to know how to prioritize things in your brain.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi