Busy Philipps has explored the world of online dating since her split from Marc Silverstein — and she wasn’t a fan.

“It’s not for [me],” Philipps, 44, shared on the Wednesday, January 10, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I’m happy for who it’s for, but it’s not for me.”

While the Mean Girls actress is staying off the apps for now, she thinks it’s “a hundred percent” OK for friends to help each other with their online dating profiles. “You need another set of eyes, or four other sets of eyes of people who know you best,” Philipps added. “And even before I was single, I would do it for my friends.”

Philipps has not publicly dated anyone since she announced that she and Silverstein, 52, had parted ways after 14 years of marriage. “It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know,” she revealed on a May 2022 episode of her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast.

Related: Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein: The Way They Were A rocky road. Busy Philipps has always been unflinchingly honest about her marriage to Marc Silverstein — especially when she revealed that they separated after nearly 15 years of marriage. “It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know,” the Girls5Eva […]

During the episode, Philipps clarified that she and her estranged husband had debated how to share their breakup news since quietly calling it quits in February 2021. “Marc and I talked about it, and when we first separated, we couldn’t even think about putting one of those statements out — it made us sick, both of us, truly ill,” she explained. “It’s a journey.”

Philipps also noted that she and Silverstein “love each — very much,” adding, “And we have these beautiful kids together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship.”

The exes welcomed their eldest daughter, Birdie, now 15, one year after tying the knot in 2007. They continued to grow their family with the addition of daughter Cricket, now 10, in 2013.

Back in 2019, Philipps revealed that she contemplated getting a divorce from Silverstein amid parenting struggles. “My thinking was that if I leave, at least then maybe I’d get two days off a week,” she revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Noting that at one point she was “fully out the door,” Philipps continued: “I wasn’t expecting anything from him, but what we ended up doing was creating our own system.”

Related: Busy Philipps' Most Honest Quotes About Motherhood, Marriage and More Her truth! Busy Philipps is known for speaking her mind when it comes to her career, motherhood, marriage and more. The actress certainly does not hold back, which makes her all the more relatable to fans going through similar situations. “I gauge what is appropriate and what is necessary, and I always laugh when people […]

Last year, Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “excited” for her next chapter of life following her and Silverstein’s breakup and was spending lots of quality time with her girls. “It’s actually been really, really nice. We’ve been able to travel a little bit,” she shared in August 2023. “I’ve been hitting some [SAG-AFTRA] picket lines and my kids have been enjoying relaxing and having kind of a very chill, chill summer.”

Philipps and Birdie recently enjoyed a mother-daughter night out at the New York City premiere of Mean Girls, in which Philipps stars as Regina George’s (Reneé Rapp) mother, Mrs. George.