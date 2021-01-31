Friends don’t let friends unwind alone! Busy Philipps has shared a ton of photos with her best friend Michelle Williams over the years, and now she’s telling Us the story behind one of their most relaxed snaps from awards season past.

During a game of Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” the Freaks and Geeks alum, 41, revealed what she and Williams, 40, love more than walking red carpets together is the hangout sessions afterward.

“Oh, I love this picture. That really captures a very specific ritual of Michelle and my friendship,” Philipps exclusively told Us, referencing a photo of the duo in a bathroom together, which she posted in September 2020. “Post any awards show, which of course everybody was like, ‘Oh, we love seeing you at the award shows together.’ We always end up back at her hotel room, you know, because she doesn’t live in Los Angeles, and we just get undone together.”

The “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast host, who met the Oscar nominee while on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the late ‘90s, then described their ritual.

“We’re just, like, taking out extensions, taking off eyelashes, washing our faces, putting on sweats, putting on cozy outfits,” she said. “And then we go eat at Jon & Vinny’s or go get food.”

The Cougar Town alum noted that the friends are “a little bit like old lady glamour, without the cigarettes, because we don’t smoke.”

No matter what the event, the duo like to finish the night together away from the masses.

“We don’t really need to hit the parties and schmooze,” Philipps added. “We’d rather just go out to dinner and talk.”

The former Busy Tonight host, who has been friends with Williams for more than 20 years, originally shared two photos of them undoing their awards show glam to commemorate the Manchester By the Sea star’s 40th birthday.

“I love these pictures. Because it’s just truly so us,” she captioned the tribute via Instagram at the time. “There’s no one I’d rather weather all the storms with and celebrate all the wonderful things with and cry and cry and laugh and laugh and drink and not drink with.”

While Philipps’ Instagram is full of moments with her longtime pal, it also features style shots and family photos — including her Thanksgiving 2020 snap where her daughter Birdie flipped off the camera.

See what the mother of two, she shares Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 7, with husband Marc Silverstein, has to say about her daughter’s “self-expression” in that photo by watching the exclusive Us Weekly video above. Philipps also tells the story behind some of her funniest mother-daughter photos and fashion choices.