New Year’s resolutions might look a little different going into 2021 due to the drastic changes society has experienced over the last several months. With that in mind, many stars have spoken to Us Weekly exclusively about their aspirations for the next year.

While Busy Philipps is “happy” with the way she’s currently living her life, there is a lot that she is looking forward to in the coming year. “I am hopeful for 2021 for just more empathy and kindness, and a continued value to be placed on those things especially in our country and our culture,” the former Dawson’s Creek star, 41, recently told Us. “I hope that it permeates all the things. I hope it permeates media culture. I hope it permeates the way that people treat each other at the grocery store or at the gas station, or whatever. I especially hope it affects how people treat each other online.”

The Busy Tonight alum added, “I’m hopeful for an increased amount of empathy and sort of, like, a return of just decency and being decent to one another. I hope so.”

Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, explained why she “never” usually makes New Year’s resolutions for herself.

“I really feel, like, they are just promises to yourself that you break. So, I never [do that] normally,” Cameron Bure, 44, revealed. “I really don’t make them because I try to be the best person and do the things that I’m striving to do, and hit my goals every single year throughout the year. But I will say that, I guess, going into the new year, I really do want to stick to what I’ve learned through the pandemic and respect my family time more than I have in the past few years. I think that comes with age as well. And seeing your kids grow up, I value that so much. So, my New Year’s resolution is to stay true to my promise that I’ve made since March.”

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling assigned 2021 resolutions to each other. “I wish you’d stop talking for New Year’s. Is that a good resolution?” Garth, 48, teased as Spelling, 47, hit back, “And I’d like [for] you to stop wearing turtle necks for the new year. How’s that?”

