Bachelor Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Brother Is Found After Going Missing

Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed that her brother, Haydn Kamenicky, was located after he went missing for 24 hours.

“Haydn has been found,” the reality star, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 11. “Thank you everyone for your help.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Miller-Keyes sent out a plea on Twitter and Instagram. “My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA,” she captioned two photos of her sibling. “Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything.”

She also posted shots of his car, adding, “He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103.”

The TV personality’s sister, Arianna Miller-Keyes, asked for assistance too. “My brother is Haydn Kamenicky,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please keep sharing and if you live in the area keep your eyes open for him.”

Arianna elaborated on the situation after Haydn was located. “UPDATE: he has been found alive. The details are still unclear,” she noted. “Thank you so, so much for everyone’s thoughts and prayers. Thank you for sharing and helping us bring him home.”

Caelynn, for her part, has been a member of Bachelor Nation since her appearance on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She was eliminated after hometown dates and went on to star on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met boyfriend Dean Unglert. The couple left the show together after briefly breaking up earlier in the season.

The duo sparked marriage speculation earlier this year when they were spotted wearing wedding bands. However, they shot down the rumors and explained what the jewelry signified.

“Here’s the thing, in my opinion, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that,” Unglert, 29, said during a June appearance on The Bachelor: The Great Seasons — Ever! “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months.”

Caelynn divulged that she “liked the idea” of Unglert wearing a hair tie on his ring finger to “fight women off” after they began dating. “And then we just talked about getting rings,” she shared. “It’s just nice to know that we’re in a strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”