Firing back. Caitlyn Jenner called out Piers Morgan for asking her a ‘disrespectful’ question about her transition.

“How does your physique compare now to what it was like then? Obviously certain areas, we know,” Morgan, 52, asked Jenner, 68, in a clip obtained by DailyMail for an episode of upcoming episode of Morgan’s Life Stories, set to air on ITV on Thursday, January 4.

“You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, OK? You just said ‘Oh, certain areas.’ That to a trans person, is disrespectful,” the former Olympian responded.

“Is it really? Why?” Morgan asked.

“You don’t make a joke about that because it’s not funny, it’s life,” Jenner said.

“Can’t life be funny?” the host quipped.

“I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about … People die over this issue. It’s not a joke.”

As previously reported, Jenner transitioned in mid-2015 and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January. She documented her journey on E’s I Am Cait for two seasons and in her memoir, Secrets of My Life.

Jenner, who was previously married to Kris Jenner, opened up about her tumultuous relationship with the Kardashians after the aforementioned memoir was released.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner told students at the U.K.’s Cambridge Union in November 2017. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!