Caitlyn Jenner had nothing but good things to say about Kim Kardashian following her comments she made on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

In a clip featured on The Kardashian Instagram account, a producer shares that Kardashian, 42, strikes her “as the kind of person who, before you’re ready to take the step, you take the step” to which she replies, “That’s something that my stepdad taught me.”

Kardashian added that Jenner, 73, said something to her “that really stuck.”

On Sunday, October 8, Jenner reshared the clip to her own account with the caption: “@kimkardashian I am so proud to be your step dad — always have been, always will be. I promised your father and I’ve tried my best to keep that promise and I love you to the moon and back. Always so proud of you. Love you.”

In June, Kim also gave a shout out to Jenner and her late biological dad, Robert Kardashian on Father’s Day.

“Best to ever do it!” she wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of her growing up with both of her dads. “I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two. Thank you. Happy Father’s Day.”

Following Jenner’s transition in 2015, her relationships with ex-wife Kris Jenner and some of her children and stepchildren have gone through many ups and downs.

In an April 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian opened up about their relationship with Caitlyn.

“I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while,” Kim explained at the time. “Definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that, but I’m just so busy.”

Khloé, 39, for her part, shared that she talks to Caitlyn “every blue moon,” but there’s “no beef” between the duo. However, she added that when it comes to Kris, 67, she’s not sure if her mom is ready to be on good terms with her again.

“I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much,” Khloé admitted. “I think it’s taken Mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally and how she feels about everything, that I don’t know if Mom has anymore to give.”

In October, the former Olympian revealed that she feels “sad” that she and Kris no longer speak. (The twosome were married from 1991 to 2014 and share Kendall and Kylie Jenner together.)

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her,” Caitlyn shared on the Wednesday, October 4 episode of U.K.’s This Morning. “Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”