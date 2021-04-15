Keeping it cordial. Khloé Kardashian revealed where she stands with Caitlyn Jenner after the pair’s ups and downs following her former stepfather’s split from mom Kris Jenner.

During a sneak peek of the Thursday, April 15, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American founder, 36, got real about her dynamic with Caitlyn, 71.

“I talk to Sophia [Hutchins] very seldom and Cait probably every blue moon,” the Revenge Body host said in the teaser. “It’s just because we’re busy, it’s COVID. There’s no beef.”

Kim Kardashian also weighed in on the family’s relationship with Caitlyn after she separated from Kris, 65, in 2013 and transitioned two years later.

“I talk to Caitlyn every once and a while. Definitely, like, super supportive and checks in,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, told Scott Disick. “I’m so busy.”

The sisters continued to discuss how their mom feels about the former athlete after revealing that Sophia, 24, called Kris to help connect her with Caitlyn about business.

“I feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much. It’s taken mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally,” Khloé admitted. “I don’t know if mom has any more to give.”

During a confessional from the episode, the sisters explained that Kris’ past with the former Olympian could be too much to deal with at this point.

“I think my mom has had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn. She has a hard time getting over things. And it’s completely understandable,” Kim explained.

Khloé added: “I don’t have any idea where mom’s headspace is with Caitlyn or herself or Sophia. I don’t know if she’s even ready for that conversation.”

Switching back to their discussion with Scott, 37, the Revenge Looks Better Naked author noted, “I don’t know if this is, like, triggering for her. Or, if she’s at the place where she’s just like, kumbaya, who cares.”

Over the years, Caitlyn’s relationship with her ex-wife and her dynamic with former stepdaughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian has been contentious at times, especially after the release of Caitlyn’s tell-all book in 2017. In October 2019, Khloé was noticeably absent from the motivational speaker’s 70th birthday celebration, sparking speculation that they were on the outs.

Khloé later explained the apparent snub via her Instagram Story, saying she was “shooting a commercial all day” and therefore couldn’t attend.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the pair had “zero bad blood” between them and have “fixed” their relationship.

The following month, the Secrets of My Life author stirred up controversy when she claimed that she hadn’t spoken with Khloé in years.

“I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn alleged on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, recalling how she told all of her children about her choice to transition. “We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

A source disputed the claims to Us in December 2019, saying, “The idea that they haven’t spoken in five to six years is crazy. They have seen each other, they have spoken.”

The insider noted that the designer’s “love” for sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner ensures that she “wouldn’t have a bad relationship” with Caitlyn. The following year, Khloé attended Caitlyn’s 71st birthday in October 2020 alongside all of her sisters.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays on E! at 8 p.m. ET.