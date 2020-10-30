They are family! The Kardashians rang in Caitlyn Jenner’s 71st birthday with their sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner by their sides.

The Olympian posted an Instagram photo from the celebration on Friday, October 30. “Feeling very very blessed on my 71st birthday!” she wrote. “Love you all so much!”

In the shot, Caitlyn sat around a dinner table with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall and pal Sophia Hutchins.

The I Am Cait alum’s relationship with her former stepdaughters was at times contentious after her 2013 split from Kris Jenner. Khloé, 36, was noticeably missing from Caitlyn’s 70th birthday party in October 2019, though Kourtney, 41, Kim, 40, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23, attended the festivities.

Despite the apparent snub, the Revenge Body host explained via her Instagram Story at the time that she was “shooting a commercial all day.”

A source insisted later that month that Khloé and Caitlyn were not “exactly close” but had “zero bad blood” with each other. “Khloé had something the night of Caitlyn’s birthday celebration at Nobu, but Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t fighting. They have fixed [their relationship],” the insider told Us. “Kylie and Khloé are so tight and like best friends, so she would never be rude to Kylie and disrespect Kylie’s dad by not going [to the party].”

The Secrets of My Life author dropped a bombshell in November 2019, when she claimed she had not spoken to the Good American cofounder in years. “I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,’” Caitlyn recalled on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

She added: “We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

A source disputed Caitlyn’s allegations the following month. “The idea that they haven’t spoken in five to six years is crazy,” the insider told Us. “They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her. … Caitlyn isn’t close to the family as a whole.”

The former athlete then referred to the Kardashians as her “daughters” in a since-deleted Instagram post in September after Joe Rogan called the reality stars “crazy bitches.”