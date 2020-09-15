Caitlyn Jenner Defends Kardashian Clan After Joe Rogan Calls Them Bitches

Not having it! Joe Rogan did not have the kindest words to say about the Kardashian-Jenner women — and Caitlyn Jenner came to their defense.

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the 53-year-old former Fear Factor host and retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy candidly discussed the famous family. Rogan, for his part, theorized that Jenner chose to transition because she was living around the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“When I wanted to make a joke about Caitlyn Jenner, the first thing I talked about was how living with all women — I have three daughters and my wife — and the way I described [that] was it’s like if my manhood was a mountain of marbles, every day they take two,” he said on the Friday, September 11, episode. “Like, you have so many marbles. God. It’s every day, they snatch a marble, snatch a marble.”

Rogan continued, “And my whole bit was … I wanted to get to people [that] are saying [she] was born a woman [and she] has always been a woman. I was like, ‘Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy bitches long enough, they f–king turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy.’ Maybe that, too.”

Kennedy, 41, chimed in to say, “Especially those ones.” Rogan then added that he “came up with this thing where they’re demons and they whisper in [Caitlyn’s] ear in the middle of night and they talk [her] into being a woman.”

The comedian said that the world “lost a f–king Olympic gold medalist” and “lost one of our greatest athletes ever,” adding: “You look in the record book, what does it say now under [Caitlyn Jenner]? What does it say? Are you even allowed to say that anymore?”

Jenner, 70, responded to Rogan’s comments in a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday, September 14, where she slammed him for coming for her family and defended her “daughters” and ex-wife Kris Jenner. She added that attacks like Rogan’s are damaging to the trans community.

Caitlyn shares Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris. The Olympian also helped to coparent Kris’ eldest children with her late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Additionally, Caitlyn shares sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson and Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino with ex-wife Chrystie Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner women are set to embark upon a major new chapter in their lives. Their long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will end its run in 2021 after season 20 airs. “To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim, 39, wrote via Instagram on September 8.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the Skims founder continued. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Caitlyn, meanwhile, has since weighed in on the series coming to a close. Ahead of her divorce from Kris, she was an integral part of the popular reality series.

“In a lot of ways, it’s really sad that it’s over with. It was such a great vehicle for my kids,” she said in an emotional YouTube video on Monday, September 14. “The good news is, because of this show and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on.”