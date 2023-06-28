Caitlyn Jenner penned an emotional tribute in honor of Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday — and admitted to a few shortcomings in their relationship.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother,” Jenner, 73, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 27. “I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

The former athlete included a photo of her and Kardashian, 39, at the Good American cofounder’s 2009 nuptials to Lamar Odom. She also shared a throwback snap of Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kardashian, for her part, reposted the photo and message via her own Instagram Story. “I love you!!!!!!! 💕,” she wrote in response to Caitlyn.

Caitlyn’s ups and downs with her stepdaughters — Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — have been well-documented over the years. The I Am Cait star became a parental figure to Kris Jenner‘s children when they began dating in the wake of Kris’ split from the late Robert Kardashian. They got married in April 1991 and later expanded their family with daughters Kendall, now 27, and Kylie Jenner.

After two decades of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris, 67, announced their separation in 2013. Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015 — the same year that her divorce from Kris was finalized.

The Olympian’s bond with her stepchildren seemingly became contentious after the release of her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017. At the time, Caitlyn claimed that she hadn’t spoken with Khloé in years.

“I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn alleged on an episode of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here in November 2019 while discussing how she told all of her children about her transition. “We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

One month later, however, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo had interacted. “The idea that they haven’t spoken in five to six years is crazy. They have seen each other, they have spoken,” the insider shared, adding that Caitlyn and Khloé weren’t “the closest” but had a relationship.

As they moved forward from the drama, Khloé reflected on where she stands with Caitlyn after publicly defending Kris from claims in the tell-all book.

“I talk to Cait probably every blue moon. It’s just because we’re busy, it’s COVID. There’s no beef,” she explained during April 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much. It’s taken mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally. I don’t know if mom has any more to give.”