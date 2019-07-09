Cameron Boyce’s grandmother, Jo Ann Boyce, tearfully spoke out about the death of the Disney Channel star on Monday, July 8, just two days after he was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 20.

“His nature, his giving nature, loving nature. That’s his legacy. As well as his talent,” the activist said while speaking with ABC’s Tennessee affiliate WATE. Jo Ann went on to reflect on the positive impact her grandson had on the world, which included him filming a clip for Black History Month at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center. The piece focused on the Clinton 12, a group of brave teenagers — which Jo Ann was a part of — from the 1950s who attended the first integrated public high school in the South.

“And for him to be a part of that and to share that with his young viewers. To show that his grandmother had been involved in something that he felt like he was stepping on my shoulders and to make the world a better place, that was an incredible experience,” she gushed.

With a trembling voice, Jo Ann added: “He is a star. But he’s like a different kind of star. He’s a shining star in the sky. We’re grateful for everyone who is sending us the love and the support that we need right now. Thank you.”

Cameron’s family confirmed the news of his death to Us Weekly on Saturday, July 6.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told Us on behalf Cameron’s loved ones. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The statement concluded: “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, spoke out on Twitter the following morning. “I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” the cyclist wrote. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

The late actor was best known for his role as Luke Ross on Disney’s hit show Jessie, from 2011 to 2015, and his work on the Descendants movie franchise, in which he played a character named Carlos. He also starred in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 as Keithie, the son of Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek’s characters.

