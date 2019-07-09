The stars of Disney Channel’s original movie franchise Descendants are mourning the loss of their Carlos.

China McClain, Thomas Doherty and more actors from the films are speaking out after Cameron Boyce’s sudden death. Us Weekly previously confirmed that the 20-year-old actor was found dead at his North Hollywood home on Saturday, July 6.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told Us on behalf of Boyce’s family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boyce’s cause of death is under investigation.

“An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation,” the department said in a press release on Monday, July 8.

After appearing in Grown Ups alongside Adam Sandler, Boyce rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Jessie and its spinoff, Bunk’d. The child star then booked the role of Cruella De Vil’s son, Carlos, in the 2015 DCOM Descendants. He reprised his part alongside Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope for the sequel, Descendants 2, in 2017. The third movie with the original cast, Descendants 3, is set to air on Disney Channel Friday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Boyce was also part of the animated series spinoff, Descendants: Wicked World. The network reacted to the news of Boyce’s passing in a statement on Sunday, July 7.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Scroll through to read the cast’s heartfelt tributes: