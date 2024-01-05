Cameron Diaz is insisting she did not know Jeffrey Epstein after being mentioned in the recently unsealed court documents.

“Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her,” Diaz’s rep said in a statement to Page Six on Friday, January 5.

One of Esptein’s accusers Johanna Sjoberg, who worked for him as a masseuse, testified that the late financier liked to brag about his connections to Hollywood.

“When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off — he would be on the phone a lot at the time, and one time he said, ‘Oh, that was Leonardo, or, That was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis.’ That kind of thing,” Sjoberg, 42, said, per her testimony from the unsealed court docs.

Sjoberg was asked whether she thought Epstein was “name-dropping” at the time, which she affirmed. Following her response, Sjoberg was asked if she met Diaz, 51, and responded no.

40 exhibits were released on Wednesday, January 3, following federal judge Loretta A. Preska’s December 18 ruling. The suit was initially filed in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein’s sex crimes.

Diaz was hardly the only star referenced in the lawsuit.

“Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?” Sjoberg was asked, replying that she had “met Michael Jackson.” She also noted that she met magician David Copperfield, who performed during a dinner.

Sjoberg also recalled Epstein speaking to her about former president Bill Clinton, saying, “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.” When asked whether Clinton was a friend of Epstein’s, Sjoberg alleged that the pair had “dealings.”

Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Ureña denied claims regarding Clinton’s involvement with Epstein in 2019. “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

In addition to Sjoberg’s deposition, Virginia Giuffre, who also accused Epstein and Maxwell of sexual abuse, also took the stand. In her deposition, Giuffre claimed that Maxwell ordered her to have sexual contact with several public figures including Prince Andrew, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, an “unnamed prince,” the “owner of a large hotel chain” and others.

While Giuffre settled her lawsuit against Maxwell in 2017, she sued Andrew over the alleged sexual abuse four years later. They settled in early 2022, with the former royal vehemently denying any wrongdoing. Andrew later stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after his association with Epstein made headlines.