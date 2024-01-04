Documents that name dozens of public figures associated with accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed.

The first of what is expected to be multiple batches of documents were released in federal court in New York on Wednesday, January 3, following federal judge Loretta A. Preska’s December 18 ruling. The documents were initially filed in 2015 as part of a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein’s sex crimes.

Forty exhibits were released in Wednesday’s filings. While information regarding the case has previously been made public, this marks the first time the documents have been released through the legal system.

The documents include excerpts of depositions and motions from the case, including a deposition from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Maxwell aided in the abuse.

In her deposition, Giuffre claimed that Maxwell directed her to have sexual contact with various public figures including Prince Andrew, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, an “unnamed prince,” the “owner of a large hotel chain” and more. (It’s unclear from the documents if Giuffre had sexual contact with any of the accused parties.)

Giuffre settled her lawsuit against Maxwell in 2017. She later sued Prince Andrew over the alleged sexual abuse four years later. The suit settled in early 2022, with Andrew vehemently denying any wrongdoing. Andrew later stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after his association with Epstein made headlines.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the prince wrote in a statement at the time. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Wednesday’s documents also include a 2016 deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, whom Maxwell allegedly procured to work for Epstein. In her deposition, Sjoberg claimed that Prince Andrew place his hand on her breast in a “joking” manner while posing for a photo. Sjoberg also claimed that Epstein spoke to her about former president Bill Clinton, saying, “He said done time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.” When asked if Clinton was a friend of Epstein’s, Sjoberg alleged that the twosome had “dealings” with each other.

Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Ureña denied claims regarding Clinton’s involvement with Epstein in 2019. “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Donald Trump, Michael Jackson and David Copperfield are among other public figures whose names have been unsealed in the case. Once released, the total sum of documents are expected to reveal over 200 of Epstein’s associates.

Authorities began investigating Jeffrey’s sexual abuse in 2005. Three years later, he was convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. He served 13 months behind bars before being arrested again in July 2019 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors. One month later, he committed suicide at the age of 66.