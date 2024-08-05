Camila Alves is a big fan of Ryan Reynolds’ nickname for her husband, Matthew McConaughey.

“At its best, this business is an actual community, and showing up for each other is a great example of that,” Reynolds, 47, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4, alongside a photo of McConaughey, 51, from Deadpool & Wolverine. “Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of Heaven @officialmcconaughey.”

Reynolds added that he appreciated McConaughey for taking a break from working on his and Alves’ Pantalones tequila brand to delve “into the less exciting world of acting from time to time.”

McConaughey had a brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, which premiered last month. He played Cowboypool, who appears in the final battle alongside the Deadpool Corps. The movie also included cameos by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, Henry Cavill, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes and more.

Alves, 41, reshared Reynolds’ post and declared that her husband’s new label is going to go a long way. “‘Hunk of Heaven’ will now be my nickname for him @vancityreynolds,” she wrote.

“We can thank you when child #4 arrives,” she jokingly added.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and share three children: Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

Last month, McConaughey shared a heartfelt tribute for his eldest son in honor of his 16th birthday and passed on some sage advice.

“Alright, Levi. Coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own,” McConaughey said in an audio message playing over photos of Levi uploaded via Instagram. “Me and your mom hope we’ve done as good of a job as we can. You’re not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world.”

McConaughey added that he wants Levi to “just go out” and “enjoy” every moment life has to offer, but he also hopes his son stays vigilant.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no. Know when to say maybe,” he continued. “See the good in everybody else but know that not everyone else is always paying attention.”

One year prior, Alves teased to Us Weekly that she and McConaughey needed “more energy” for raising teenagers.

“You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right?” she exclusively told Us in July 2022. “It’s like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they’re going to navigate their lives. So I think that … for me, it’s more challenging in a good way.”