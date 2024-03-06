Yes, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attempted to rekindle their relationship — but it was “not a fit” for them to get back together.

Cabello, 27, admitted during her “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview on Wednesday, March 6, that things with Mendes, 25, “didn’t feel right” during their brief reconciliation in April 2023.

“Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we really don’t need to try so hard to make it work,’” Cabello continued. “‘It’s all good. This is not feeling good. Let’s be friends. I love you, it’s all good let’s move on, you go do your thing … become the person that you’re becoming, and I’ll root for you.’”

Cabello and Mendes initially took their relationship public in July 2019. After more than two years together, they announced their split with a joint social media statement in November 2021.

Cabello hinted on “Call Her Daddy” that their brief reconciliation last spring was her doing.

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that,” she explained. “I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and see that it’s been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.”

She continued, “I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”

Us Weekly confirmed that by June 2023 Cabello and Mendes had called it quits for good.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source told Us at the time, noting that Mendes “is very upset” that things didn’t work out. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together.”

A second source told Us that Cabello and Mendes were initially “excited at the possibility” of getting back together.

“It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” the insider added. “But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place.”