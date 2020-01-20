Unprepared or intentional pause? Duchess Camilla is making headlines for her reaction to a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” a reporter asked the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, during an engagement at Prospect Hospice Swindon, England, on Monday, January 20.

In the video shared by ITV’s Chris Ship on Twitter, Camilla pauses before letting out a sly smile.

“Hmm. Course,” she then replies.

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, first announced their plans to take a step back from the royal family on January 8. Less than two weeks later, Queen Elizabeth II confirmed that on Saturday, January 18, that she reached an agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share 8-month-old son Archie.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Harry opened up about the situation during a candid speech at a dinner for the Sentebale charity at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Sunday, January 19.

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I’ve grown up feeling supported by so many of you and I’ve watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life,” he told the crowd.“ The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away. And we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Camilla isn’t the only one fielding questions about Harry and Meghan’s exit. The former Suits star’s bestie Serena Williams was asked about the situation after the Australian Open on Monday.

“Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” Williams quipped. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”