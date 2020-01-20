Her lips are sealed! Serena Williams didn’t take the bait when a reporter questioned her about pal Meghan Markle and her unprecedented step back from the royal family.

The tennis star, 38, competed in the Australian Open on Monday, January 20, and expertly swatted away a postgame question about the Suits alum, also 38, and Prince Harry. According to New York Times writer Ben Rothenberg, who tweeted a transcript of the exchange, the reporter asked Williams how she felt about her friends’ “extraordinary and historic” stance.

“Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” the newly named Associated Press Athlete of the Decade said. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”

Williams and the Duchess of Sussex have been close friends since meeting at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and later crossed paths again when competing in a flag football game for the Celebrity Beach Bowl in 2014. As their friendship continued to grow even stronger, the two women often sought each other’s advice about facing life in the spotlight.

The tennis pro attended the royal wedding in May 2018, as well as the retired actress’ New York City baby shower in February 2019. However, Williams was unable to be a part of Archie‘s christening in July 2019 because it was the same day as one of her Wimbledon matches.

“She understands work,” the athlete joked during a press conference at the time.

Although Williams kept quiet on Meghan and Harry’s future with the royal family, a statement released by Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday, January 18, confirmed that the pair would no longer receive public funding and will officially lose their HRH royal titles.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the 93-year-old monarch’s statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

The queen continued, “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”