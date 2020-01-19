Duchess Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney shared a hopeful post about the future and sent her love to “those who carry the weight of bullies” shortly after news of Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s royal step-down agreement broke on Saturday, January 18.

The stylist, 40, posted a screengrab of a message sent to her by a commenter, who wrote that a photo of Mulroney was “Pretty! But you look super old in this pic — still beautiful though.”

“I get messages everyday like this. I’m not asking for pity because they don’t hurt me but they hurt so many,” the Good Morning America contributor wrote. “Social media is not going away. It is a business tool, it can be an incredible place to find strength but it can be dark.”

Mulroney, who became friends with the Duchess of Sussex, 38, while Meghan was living in Canada and filming Suits, revealed that she is “organizing a conference on how to handle social media as a positive platform.”

“I can’t wait to share it with you soon,” she added. “Sending love to all those who carry the weight of bullies and let’s find a way to teach our children proper decorum. There is a light at the end of this tunnel.”

Her words came shortly after Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that she and the senior members of the royal family had come to an agreement with Harry, 35, and his wife over their plans to step down as senior royals and become financially independent.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch, 93, said on Saturday. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Buckingham Palace revealed that Meghan and Harry will be giving up their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles “as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Under the new agreement, which will take effect in the spring, they will step back from royal duties but will maintain their private patronages. However, Harry will relinquish his official military appointments and the couple will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted on Saturday that the couple, who share son Archie, 8 months, will still be paid a little under $3 million annually by Harry’s father Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The pair announced their plans to change their roles via Instagram on January 8 and revealed that they intend to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Harry, Meghan and Archie spent a six-week Christmas break in Canada and were joined by her mother, Doria Ragland. The duchess is currently staying on Vancouver Island with Archie and made an impromptu visit to a woman’s center on Tuesday, January 14.

Harry has remained in the U.K. and made an appearance at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. He is set to attend an event with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Kate at the palace on Sunday, January 19. Harry is expected to return to Canada shortly afterward.