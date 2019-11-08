



Friends through thick and thin. Serena Williams says Duchess Meghan is there for her no matter what.

The tennis star, 38, opened up about her royal pal, also 38, during an Access Hollywood interview posted online on Thursday, November 7. “I just really think she’s the strongest — literally the strongest — person I know and the nicest [and] sweetest,” she said of Meghan.

“She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that,” Williams went on.

If the five-time Olympic gold medalist was referring to Meghan attending the U.S. Open women’s final, then Meghan did indeed bring newborn son Archie, now 6 months old, to New York City in September. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Meghan “was definitely engaged in the match [and] cheered and stood on big points.”

In her Access interview, Williams added that Meghan showing up in New York “kinda goes to show you what an amazing person she is.”

“And that’s just one of the many things that she does for me,” she added. “I call her, text her anytime, crying, upset — she’s always there. Doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”

Meghan supported her friend at the Wimbledon women’s final in July 2018, as well, sitting in the stands with Duchess Kate in the sisters-in-law’s first joint appearance together. And the former Suits star teared up as Williams gave an emotional speech following her defeat at the match.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far,” Williams said at the time, fighting back tears. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

The 23-time Grand Slam titleholder — who has a daughter, 2-year-old Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian — dedicated her Wimbledon performance to her fellow mothers. “To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried,” she said.