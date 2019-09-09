



Princess of the people. Duchess Meghan seemed “warm and friendly” toward fans at Serena Williams’ match at the US Open women’s final in New York City on Saturday, September 7, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She greeted everyone legitimately like an old friend,” the insider said. “She seemed bashful when they put her on the big screen.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, sat between Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and her mom, Oracene Price. According to the source, the former Suits actress chatted with both of them, but more so with Oracene. The eyewitness noted that there were no specific interactions between the tennis champion, 37, and her royal friend, which is normal for tennis tournaments like the US Open.

“She was definitely engaged in the match [and] cheered and stood on big points,” the insider said.

As for her interactions with well-wishers, the source said that the duchess was “gracious”, smiled and touched fans’ shoulders on her way to her seat. The eyewitness added that Williams’ agent seemed “protective” over the royal as she made her way to the athlete’s box.

A second eyewitness told Us that Meghan touched his shoulder as he said hello and tried to take a selfie with her while she exited up the stairs after the trophy presentation.

Us confirmed on Friday, September 6, that the Duchess of Sussex caught a last-minute flight to watch Williams’ match against Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Saturday.

“Meghan is very excited to be supporting and watching Serena,” a source told Us said at the time, adding that the duchess “loves getting over to New York.”

The getaway marks Meghan’s first overseas excursion without her 4-month-old son Archie, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry. A source told Us that Harry, 34, was at home taking care of the baby as Meghan cheered on her friend in America. The California native also watched her friend play at Wimbledon in July.

Andreescu beat William 6-3, 7-5. If Williams won, she would have tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles title wins ever with 24. The US Open is Williams’ fourth consecutive loss since returning to the sport after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, 2, in August 2017. The athlete shares her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Earlier this week, Williams admitted that she wasn’t sure motherhood was ever “going to happen” for her before the birth of her daughter.

“Becoming a mom is something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I was getting older and [it was] not really going to happen,” she said at New York Fashion Week’s The Shows, The Talk’s Breakfast of Champions on Monday, September 9. “I love being her mom, and it’s such a great feeling. For me, she’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’ve had so many amazing things happen to me, so … that’s really saying a lot.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!