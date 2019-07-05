True blue. Serena Williams told reporters at a press conference that Duchess Meghan is supportive of her work — even if that means she has to miss out on some events from time to time, like baby Archie’s upcoming christening.

When asked on Thursday, July 4, whether she would bear witness to the religious ceremony, which is set for Saturday, July 6, Williams, 37, pointed out that she is scheduled to play her third Wimbledon round against Julia Görges that day.

“No, I’m working on Saturday,” she said. “Yeah, so. She understands work.”

The tennis superstar also acknowledged the Duchess of Sussex’s presence at her second-round match against Kaja Juvan on Thursday. “Yes, I knew she was there and it’s always exciting when she comes out to watch and support … tennis, so I was happy,” the My Life: Queen of the Court author said.

Williams and Meghan, 37, became fast friends after meeting in 2014. They have publicly supported each other multiple times in recent years. Meghan attended Wimbledon with Duchess Kate in July 2018, while Williams flew overseas for the Suits alum’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. She cohosted Meghan’s New York City baby shower in February, as well.

“Planning something like that takes a lot of effort,” the fashion designer told Business of Fashion in April. “I’m a perfectionist, so I’m like, ‘Let’s make it perfect.’”

There’s one thing the two women don’t share, however: parenting advice. Williams, who welcomed daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian in September 2017, told the BBC earlier this month that it wasn’t her place to tell Meghan how to parent baby Archie. “I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” she said. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie on May 6. Two days later, he made his public debut with a photo shoot at Windsor Castle.

