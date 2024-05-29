Candace Cameron Bure is not looking back after her Hallmark departure.

When asked in an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, May 29, why Cameron Bure, 48, decided to exit the network, she replied, “It wasn’t so much about leaving as it was about an opportunity to grow a new network that puts faith and family at the forefront of its content. I’m very proud of the work I did at Hallmark for 15 years and love all my friends there.”

She continued, “I’m more than an actor. Growth in my company as well as my achievements in business is extremely important to me.”

After a user asked on Wednesday whether Cameron Bure had any upcoming projects, she enthusiastically replied, “Yes!!”

“I have mystery movies coming out in the fall on Great American Family channel called The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries,” Cameron Bure wrote, sharing a pic of her from the set. (The network previously announced its movie franchise, and Cameron Bure’s involvement, in February.)

She added, “I also have a new Christmas movie airing in November on Great American Family Channel called A Christmas Less Traveled.”

Cameron Bure noted that she’s also “prepping to shoot two more films” for Great American Family Channel in the summer, and gave a shout-out to her self-titled podcast — which will start releasing episodes for its seventh season next week. “Lots of surprises!!!!” she wrote.

The Full House alum announced in April 2022 that she was pivoting to Great American Media, where she will also help oversee and curate programming for the network.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Cameron Bure said in a statement at the time. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Cameron Bure subsequently noted that Hallmark had become “basically a completely different network” because of leadership changes. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told WSJ Magazine in November 2022.

After receiving backlash for her remark, Cameron Bure clarified via social media that she would never “intentionally want to offend or hurt anyone,” claiming she has “great love and affection for all people.”