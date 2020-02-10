Talk about TMI! Candy Spelling admitted she wasn’t always too happy to hear her daughter, Tori Spelling, and Dean McDermott speak so publicly about their private lives.

The Stories From Candyland author, 74, got real about Tori, 46, and her husband, 53, while speaking to Us Weekly exclusively at Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“I’m so used to it!” Candy told Us on Sunday, February 9. “It used to make me uneasy at first. Someone would go, ‘What about this?’ and I wouldn’t know what they were talking about.”

Though her daughter and son-in-law have been married for over a decade, it “took a few years” for Candy to adjust to their candid conversations about the ins and outs of their relationship. The TV stars aren’t afraid to make some NSFW comments when opening up about their lives at home, and thanks to McDermott’s racy podcast, they have ample opportunities to spill the beans.

The former Due South star and his “Daddy Issues” podcast cohosts, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, tackle topics like marriage, parenting and sex on the daily. Despite the often shocking conversations that take place on the show, McDermott revealed to Us that his wife is his “biggest supporter.” Tori has made a few appearances on the podcast herself, always game to talk openly about her life with the former Chopped Canada host behind closed doors. The couple even revealed that McDermott’s son Jack, now 21, once caught them in the act.

“When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” McDermott explained during a June 2019 episode. “He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I saw the doorknob turn.”

McDermott shares Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2006. He and Tori share Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2, but won’t let their busy lives with five kids keep them from spicing up their relationship.

“We go every day,” McDermott admitted on his podcast. “It never stops.”

With reporting by Meagan Sargent