Mollie Fitzgerald, known for her role in Captain America, was charged in Kansas for the murder of her mother, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald.

Mollie, 38, was arrested by the Olathe Police Department on Tuesday, December 31, on second-degree murder charges. She was accused of stabbing her mother sometime last month inside of a Kansas City home, according to the Kansas City Star. The Trouble Is My Business actress, who is also a director and producer, is currently in Johnson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Patricia was found dead at age 68 on December 20 inside of her home in Olathe, Kansas. In the aftermath of Patricia’s death, Olathe Police stated that they have identified all parties involved in the murder case. However, an investigation on the matter is still underway.

Mollie had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger as Stark Girl. In addition to her acting role in the box-office hit, she also worked as an assistant to the film’s director, Joe Johnson.

Mollie previously opened up about what she learned while working on the Chris Evans-led Marvel production. She regarded the project as a “once in a lifetime experience,” despite only having a “small acting role” in the blockbuster flick.

“It was a lot of fun to shoot, and I could go on for hours about the magic of Anna Sheppard and her team in the costume department. They were some of my favorite people to work with,” she told ComicBookMovie.com in 2011. “Although my part is small in this film, I did get to work closely with Dominic Cooper for a few minutes and that was wonderful. Joe Johnston is an unbelievable director, and I’ve learned a lot about directing from him. Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Mollie continued, “From the standpoint of acting in the film, my part is very small so it didn’t take long to shoot. I did get to work with two phenomenal dialect coaches, Paula Jack and Andrew Jack, while I was working on the movie. They’re both very talented people to work with, and I am grateful to have had that experience.”

According to her IMDb page, Mollie also appeared in several indie flicks like 2011’s Absurd Illusions, 2014’s The Lawful Truth and 2017’s The Creeps. She’s currently working on the documentary Fireball and the short film Phantasma.

