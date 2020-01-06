Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Pump, faced an unexpected encounter on Sunday, January 5, when a luxury vehicle crashed into the West Hollywood hotspot.

The sports car slammed into Pump’s patio seating area, which is faces the intersection on Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard. In the aftermath of the crash, video showed that the restaurant’s entryway was surrounded by shattered glass.

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, took photos of the damage from the scene.

“A Porsche Turbo slammed through Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. Sunday — one girl slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts,” Todd, 62, told E! News on Sunday.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to Los Angeles-based NBC affiliate KNBC. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Vanderpump and Todd are successful restauranteurs, and Pump is one of the couple’s many dining establishments. This past summer, Us Weekly reported that the longtime pair — who wed in 1982 — are looking to expand their empire of restaurants and nightclubs.

“Lisa and Ken have owned over 35 establishments in over three decades, with more hot establishments in London than you could shake a stick at,” a source told Us in July 2019.

Late last year, Vanderpump announced that she would officially part ways with the Real Housewives franchise after nine seasons.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us exclusively in June 2019. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Speaking to Us in December 2019, Vanderpump said that she’s in a “really in a different place” since exiting the reality TV series. But she also claimed that Bravo has already asked her about her interest in returning to the long-running show in the future. “I’m like, ‘This is now, and that’s then,’” she added.