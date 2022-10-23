It’s already over. Cardi B and Madonna seemed to be starting a feud on social media but the artists settled their beef even faster than it started.

“I talked to Madonna … It was beautiful,” Cardi, 30, tweeted on Sunday, October 23, alongside a crying emoji. “Have a great day and drive safely yallll 😘.”

The “Material Girl” singer, 64, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22, to reflect on the 30th anniversary of her S.E.X. book. “In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote. “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

She continued, “I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

The “Hung Up” songstress concluded, “You’re welcome bitches,” followed by a clown emoji.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t appreciate the clown. “Start your morning with coffee and violence,” she tweeted on Sunday, October 23.

In a since-deleted Twitter response, Cardi explained that Madonna was one of her idols. “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” she tweeted. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Some Madonna fans claimed Cardi misinterpreted the “4 Minutes” performer’s post, but Cardi B clapped back in a since-deleted tweet, “Y’all are ridiculous…I don’t give a f–k who it is nobody is going to disrespect me specially unprovoked are you dumb?”

“EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F–K … nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman),” she continued, via Rolling Stone. “I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis ? The fuck!”

The Michigan native apparently smoothed things over with the “WAP” performer.

Cardi has been a longtime fan of Madonna, gushing about meeting her in a 2018 Instagram post.

“I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” she explained at the time. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”