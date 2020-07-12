Cardi B came under fire for using a racial slur against Chinese people to describe her sister Hennessy Carolina’s eyes.

The controversy started after the Grammy winner, 27, took to Instagram to share a composite photo of her daughter, Kulture Kiari, that showed what the 2-year-old may look like as an adult. In the comments section of the since-deleted post, a fan pointed out that the image looked like a combination of Cardi’s husband, Offset, and Carolina, 24.

In response to the fan, the “I Like It” rapper wrote, “I think cause Hennessy got ch–ky eyes like offset and so [does] KK .Its the only think [sic] I could think off [sic].”

Cardi’s comment immediately sparked outrage on Instagram as well as Twitter, prompting her to speak out.

“I didn’t know that ch–ky eyes was a slur like wtfff I DONT KNOW F–KIN EVERYTHING !!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, using the epithet for a second time. “We don’t even use that as a [sic] insult and I didn’t use it as a [sic] insult.”

The Bronx native added that she was “sick of the internet.”

Since rising to international stardom in 2017, the notoriously outspoken Love & Hip Hop: New York alum has faced backlash a number of times for her social media posts. In March 2019, she issued an apology after an old Instagram Live clip resurfaced of her admitting that she used to “drug” and “rob” men when she worked as a stripper. Her mea culpa also raised eyebrows, leading the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB (a play on the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly) to trend on Twitter.

“I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s–t,” Cardi told her Instagram followers at the time. “Im apart [sic] of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are. There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an [sic] robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that [Instagram] live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.”

The entertainer went on to say that she “had very limited options” when she was coming up in the industry, which resulted in the “poor choices” she made in order “to survive.” She also vowed to “be a better me for myself my family and my future.”