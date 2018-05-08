Frightening. The Met Gala 2018 was an exciting night for all but one fan who was allegedly assaulted by Cardi B’s bodyguards after asking the rapper for an autograph following the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed event on Monday, May 7, according to NBC New York and New York’s Pix 11 News.

The man told The Blast that he approached the pregnant 25-year-old “Bartier Cardi” rapper and her fiancé, Offset, around midnight while they were waiting outside a car at the Mark Hotel. He claims that he was attacked by three men, shoved to the ground and viciously beaten. The NYPD confirmed to NBC New York that they did respond to a call around 2 a.m. regarding the alleged attack but saw no visible signs of trauma in the victim. Footage of the alleged incident was obtained and published by TMZ.

The man was taken to nearby NY Presbyterian Hospital. The NYPD is investigating the incident for misdemeanor assault and are looking to speak to the three men involved in the alleged altercation. There have not yet been any arrests.

Earlier that night, the “Bodak Yellow” singer showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning white beaded gown and headpiece designed by Moschino.

The first-time mom-to-be — who announced her pregnancy during a Saturday Night Live performance in April — opened up to Vogue on the red carpet about rocking such an intense look while pregnant.

“Girl, I can’t even talk,” she told the outlet about breathing in her dress. “Every word that comes out of my mouth is like … I’m huffin’ and puffin’ [in this] 30-pound dress and a 3 or 4 pound baby.” She added that feeling the baby in her belly “is exciting.”

Offset, 26, proposed to the hip-hop beauty with a gorgeous 8-carat diamond ring during a October 27 concert the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

