On the road to recovery! Carey Hart is getting back into his gym routine despite having a catheter installed in his chest to fight an infection.

“Chest tube baby 🤣🤣🤣. My old & infected self is still getting after it 🤘🏼🤘🏼,” the former motocross athlete, 47, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 2, alongside a picture of himself lifting weights. “1/2 way through my antibiotic treatment, and @foxmoto couldn’t have dropped their work out line at a better time for me! Check out all their tech gear for men and women!!! Stuff is legit. No excuses people, you got this. Get after it, give it 100%. 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻.”

Hart revealed last month that he had the catheter installed so he could inject antibiotics after he got an infection over the holidays.

“Well this sucks 👎. Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out.”

Hart continued: “I can handle a bone sticking out of my skin, but this catheter is definitely nerve racking 🤣. Wonder if I can push some caffeine through it? Just kidding. It’s not how I wanted to start 2023, but thankful it was found and modern medicine has the tools to treat it. Gonna be a long 6 weeks, but I got this. Coming back better and stronger. Take care everyone, and stay healthy!”

Weeks before getting the infection, the professional motorcyclist was in the hospital to have surgery on his neck to fuse vertebrae to rectify an issue with his joints.

“Surgery went great!!!!! Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center,” he captioned a selfie from his hospital bed in early December 2022. “Ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered. Special thank you. to @discmd ‘s Dr. Bray 🤘🏼🤘🏼.”

Two years earlier, Hart was there for his wife, Pink, when she had surgery. In November 2021, the “So What” musician, 43, faced a health scare of her own and needed to have hip surgery. At the time, the Grammy winner gushed about how lucky she was to have her husband by her side.

“Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world’s greatest doctors. I am never not completely grateful. It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through,” the performer wrote via Instagram, adding: “(No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.)”

The BMX rider and the “Just Like a Pill” singer tied the knot in 2006 after four years of dating but split after two years of marriage. The couple reconciled in February 2010, welcoming daughter Willow one year later and son Jameson in 2016.

“15 years. Proud of us babe,” Pink captioned a slideshow of photos with her husband in honor of their milestone anniversary in 2021. “See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahah. I love you and I love our family.”