Tread lightly. Carey Hart has a stern warning for anyone thinking about taking advantage of the California wildfires: don’t.

The motocross competitor, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 13, to share a photo of himself alongside a couple of pals holding guns. “It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” he captioned the shot. “While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires.”

“There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes,” he continued. “Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu.” Hart also included the hashtags “#DefendYourLand” and “#2ndamendment.”

Hart (who shares daughter Willow, 7, and 23-month-old son Jameson with wife Pink) isn’t the only celebrity to bring up the topic of looting amid the tragic wildfires. Ireland Baldwin took issue with law enforcement for accusing her of looting when she was trying to get into her home in Malibu. “An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don’t have my Malibu address on my ID,” she tweeted on Sunday, November 11, claiming the officer had “0 compassion.”

The model — whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — added, “In times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can’t help them.”

Many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler and Camille Grammar, have lost their homes to the fires. Others, including Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga, have offered their services to help those impacted by the tragedy.

