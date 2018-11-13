Ireland Baldwin isn’t happy with a law enforcement official who she claims accused her of looting while trying to get into her home in Malibu during the Woolsey Fire.

“Yesterday I spent all day long trying to get back to my place in Malibu to gather a couple of my things before the winds were expected to pick back up,” the model, 23, began in a series of social media posts on Sunday, November 11.

Baldwin continued: “An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don’t have my Malibu address on my ID.”

The California native went on to note that the officer “had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested if we kept giving him trouble.”

Baldwin added that she understands “he was doing his job, but in times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can’t help them.”

She concluded the multiple tweets revealing that her mother, Kim Basinger “and her partner lost their Malibu home in the #Woolseyfire,” but “thankfully, they are both safe.” (Basing shares Ireland with ex-husband Alec Baldwin. The two were married from 1993 to 2002.)

Basinger, 64, was just one of the many whose homes were destroyed in the tragic wildfires. Camille Grammer opened up about her loss in a lengthy Instagram post noting she was “sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe.”

Among the others were Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, April Love Geary and Robin Thicke, and many more.

