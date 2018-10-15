Some of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding guests are slowly learning about their pregnancy news — along with the rest of the world. Carey Mulligan, who attended their royal wedding in May, was asked about the couple during a Today interview on Monday, October 15.

“I saw on your show!” the British actress, 33, exclaimed to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “Amazing! Very exciting, yeah. Massively exciting.”

She added: “It’s lovely, it’s lovely.”

“Amazing! Very exciting.” Carey Mulligan reacts to her friend Prince Harry's #royalbaby news pic.twitter.com/q5auLq4hoh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 15, 2018

When asked who she’s friends with out of the two, she replied: “Harry.” (Mulligan was in NYC to promote her new film, Wildlife, with costar and longtime friend Jake Gyllenhaal.)

Mulligan was accompanied by her husband, Marcus Mumford, to watch the royal couple say “I do” at Windsor Castle on May 19. Prince Harry, 34, has been a fan of the musician’s band Mumford & Sons for years.

The 37-year-old former Suits actress, meanwhile, is due in Spring 2019. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Harry and Meghan’s little one will have plenty of playmates when he or she arrives. Harry’s older brother, Prince William, is dad of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old Prince Louis with Duchess Kate.

