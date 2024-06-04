While wedding bells ultimately didn’t ring for Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, the twosome still had to foot the bill for their ceremony — and needed lawyers to help with the aftermath.

“I told them that I was absolutely not figuring out the fallout of the wedding,” Lindsay, 37, recalled on the Tuesday, June 4, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “Like, you canceled this, put on your big boy pants and figure it out yourself.”

Lindsay also made sure to communicate her wishes to not be involved with the cancellation of her and Carl’s nuptials to her wedding planners.

“I texted my wedding planner and the two wedding planners — like, one who was dealing with the hotel and reservations and one who was dealing with all the vendors and actual planning — and I said, please do not communicate with me about any of this,” she said. “You can communicate with Carl since this was his decision. And whatever he did, that’s on him.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Signs That Carl and Lindsay Were Headed for Split Bravo/YouTube (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split surprised many fans — but season 8 of Summer House continues to prove that a breakup was inevitable. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl, 39, called off his and Lindsay’s engagement one year after his proposal. Lindsay, 37, later told Us she was “completely blindsided” by […]

Ultimately, Lindsay said she lost about “$25,000 to $30,000 in wedding deposits before the cancellation.” She added, “Now, he had to pay a lot of cancellation fees, especially since he waited so long to call off the wedding. And, you know, the longer you wait with the hotel and the rooms, like, the less money you get back if you cancel the wedding.”

Lindsay noted that once the ceremony is 90 days out “you’re responsible for 50 percent of the rooms.”

When asked whether she’d want Carl, 39, to pay her back what she lost, Lindsay replied, “Yeah, we dealt with a lot of … There was a lot of lawyer discussions.”

During the season 8 finale of Summer House, which aired in May, viewers watched as Carl called off his and Lindsay’s wedding less than three months before they were scheduled to tie the knot.

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

While Lindsay initially noted that she was “blindsided” by Carl’s decision, she later told Glamour that she didn’t see any “red flags” in their relationship until they broke up.

“I was so in it, and I’m such a fighter,” she said in May. “I will never walk away until I can look at myself in the mirror and know that I have done everything humanly possible to make something work, and we weren’t there.”

While Carl is single, Lindsay has moved on with a new man — whose identity she has kept private.

Part 1 of the Summer House season 8 reunion airs Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET and part 2 will air on Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.