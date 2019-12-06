



Caroline Wozniacki is putting down her tennis racket for a good cause. The 29-year-old Danish tennis champ announced her retirement from the sport on Friday, December 6.

“I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court,” Wozniacki began in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday. “I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done.”

The athlete went on to reference her husband, David Lee, whom she married in June, and desire to raise awareness for Rheumatoid Arthritis, which she was diagnosed with in 2018, as reasons for her career move.

“In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court,” she wrote. “Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you!”

She concluded: “Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!”

Lee, who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 12 years, showed his support for his wife in the comments section.

“Hall of Fame career! I couldn’t be more proud of you and so excited to see what the future brings!” the 36-year-old former basketball pro gushed. “I love you wifey! ❤️❤️❤️”

Fellow tennis legend Serena Williams also showed Wozniacki love, writing, “💔💔💔 Yet ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Wozniacki will play her last professional matches at the 2020 Australian Open in January.