Catelynn Lowell is proud of her sobriety. The Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that she has been sober for five months.

“We’re not drug addicts but whatever helps you sleep at night,” Lowell, 26, responded to a user that called her and her costar Amber Portwood “drug addict losers” on April 5.

In another tweet, the MTV star added that she has “been sober for going on 5 months.”

One fan, who congratulated Lowell, asked specifically if she was referring to marijuana and wrote that hopes she has “noticed a difference.”

“I have! Thank you!!!” the Conquering Chaos author replied.

As previously reported, Lowell sought treatment for her mental health struggles in November 2017 after having suicidal thoughts. One month later, the reality TV personality returned home, however, she headed back to treatment in January.

“It’s nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—t. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell told her husband Tyler Baltierra, on the Monday, April 9, episode of the MTV series about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—king 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—t. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

Lowell, who revealed on the February 26 episode of Teen Mom OG that she suffered a miscarriage, completed her program and confirmed she was back home on the same day the episode aired.

Portwood, meanwhile, has a history with prescription pills. After she failed to adhere to her court-ordered rehab program back in 2012, she elected to serve time in prison for her previous domestic violence and drug-related charges. The Never Too Late author, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon opened up to Us Weekly last month about managing her depression during her pregnancy.

“I’m on medication for depression now that’s safe for pregnant women, because it was getting pretty bad and we had a scare that maybe I would fall into a postpartum depression after the baby,” Portwood, 27, told Us. “But everything’s going smoothly.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!