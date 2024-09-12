Kamie Crawford has not personally spoken to Catfish cohost Nev Schulman after his terrifying neck injury, but she made sure to send her support from afar.

“I do know that he’s on the road to recovery, which, I think, is incredible,” Crawford, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 11, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. “I wish him a speedy recovery. I know that that is no joke.”

Schulman, 39, confirmed in August that broke his neck in two places while riding his bike.

“Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS,” Schulman wrote via Instagram last month. “It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”

After Schulman revealed his health scare, Crawford was immediately worried for her colleague.

“[I thought], ‘I’m glad he’s alive. How quickly can I send flowers?’” she recalled to Us. “So that’s what I did and I just hope that he’s back to a hundred percent in no time.”

After Schulman’s accident, he underwent emergency spine surgery. Since then, he’s been working on rehabilitation.

“It’s been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery. And I thought I’d get on here [and] just give you all a quick little update,” he said via Instagram on August 20. “As you can see, I’m up and about. Finishing a little neighborhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist to keep my body moving.”

As Schulman continues his recovery efforts, MTV’s Catfish is on hiatus.

“We know as much as you do, so we’re still waiting to hear [and] still waiting to find out,” Crawford said on Wednesday. “Obviously hopes are high, but he’s got to recover first.”

Schulman has hosted and produced Catfish since 2012, helping various individuals find out whether their online partners are real or spewing lies about their identities. Crawford joined the show in 2018, replacing Max Joseph.

“I mean, it’s been six years of me hosting the show, which is insane,” Crawford marveled on the red carpet. “It feels like it was just yesterday, but we’ve made so much progress and I think that the show is just as good as it always was.”

She continued, “People really, really enjoy it, which makes me so happy. And the amount of people that we get to help in the process is just like the cherry on top.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi