A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving.

“Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December 9, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “He had no idea [we were coming]. … I thought he was going to have a heart attack for one minute. He stumbled back and went, ‘Oh my God!’ and started crying.”

The Chicago star said she and the couple’s two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19, flew to France “under the cover of night” to join the 78-year-old actor for Turkey Day, calling it “one of those great moments” between the family. (The Wall Street actor also shares son Cameron, 43, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.)

Despite Douglas’ initial shock, the pair — who have been married for over two decades — seemingly enjoyed their holiday. Zeta-Jones took to social media last month to post a sweet snap of the Parisian getaway.

“Paris … Amour … J’adore❤️,” the Wednesday actress captioned a selfie of Douglas giving her a smooch.

One month prior, the love birds celebrated their shared September 25 birthday together.

“And that was our birthday! Thank you for all your greetings. And Maria Fiennes for these lovely pics. Let the New Year begin!!😘,” the England native wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the big bash.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones were first introduced in 1998. ”I had been told Michael Douglas wanted to meet me,” Zeta-Jones told Larry King in 2001. “I was a little nervous because I didn’t quite know what he wanted to meet me about.”

The Falling Down actor, however, immediately knew that the duo would have a future together — but worried that a cheesy pickup line might have ruined his chances.

“I said to her after about half an hour [of hanging out], ‘You know, I’m going to be the father of your children,’” he revealed during a 2016 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “It sounded good, and she said, ‘You know, I’ve heard a lot about you and I’ve seen a lot about you, and I think it’s time I say goodnight.’”

To correct his mistake, the Kominsky Method star sent her flowers and an apology, which seemed to work. He proposed to his love in 1999 and they said “I do” nearly one year later.

Throughout their relationship, Douglas and Zeta-Jones have faced criticism for the age 25-year age gap between them, but the twosome have worked hard at proving that age is just a number.

“Catherine, my wife, and I have the same birthday,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019. “Twenty-five years apart, the same day, but who’s counting?”

One month prior, the New Jersey native exclusively told Us Weekly that it’s crucial to “talk things out” with your partner. “It’s taken me a long time, but resentment is an easy thing to keep under the surface,” he said. “I think most of the time it’s really good to get things out sooner than later.”