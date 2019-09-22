There’s no doubt Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are still crazy about each other after nearly two decades of marriage.

“She does [still give me butterflies],” the Kominsky Method actor, 74, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, September 21, ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards. “She cleans up pretty good.”

As for having the support of the Chicago actress, 49, Douglas told Us “thank God” she’ll be by his side on Sunday night as he finds out the fate of his nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of Sandy Kominsky in the hit netflix show.

“So many clichés, you’d be hearing them all the time. This means a lot to me. This is comedy, you know … I’ve been [acting] for 50 years and the two areas I really had not done before was green screen … and then kind of a comedy show, and so I’ve just been so blessed. Chuck Lorre is just great great writing [and costar] Alan Arkin. You’re in this wonderful environment at time now when streaming has made it much more easy to bridge between television and film,” Doulgas explained to Us. “So it’s a great time. It’s a really nice time. It’s nice to be out here and I’ll enjoy every minute of it. I’ll be the most stunned person if I win tomorrow. They’ll have to pick me up off the floor.”

Despite being in the spotlight for more than five decades, Doulgas told Us he and Zeta-Jones still soak up the opportunity to attend the award shows.

“We live back east and we live in the country. So, we look at it as an opportunity to come out and see a lot of old friends and go to these shows, see people we love or admire,” he said. “We’re fans to of a lot of the stuff that we see on television and in the films, so that part is great and sort of treat it like a real experience rather than a necessity or part of your requirements.”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones tied the knot in November 2000 and share son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16. Douglas is also dad of son Cameron, 40, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

