The final goodbye? Catt Sadler and boyfriend Nick LaKind have called it quits again. The former E! News anchor confirmed their split in a newsletter to her fans.

“I suffered a break up [sic]. My best friend and I are letting go in love. Did I just admit that? It hurts. A lot,” the 45-year-old journalist wrote.

Sadler and LaKind first split in February 2019. Five months later, Us Weekly broke the news that they were back on.

“[We are] moving in together this month,” the “NAKED With Catt Sadler” podcast host told Us in August 2019. “Like all relationships, we had our challenges, but we had a love that wouldn’t die. We had to identify the weak areas in our relationship and both fully commit to understanding them and fixing them.”

She added at the time that they “refuse to give up on one another.”

“Nick is my best friend and my one true love,” Sadler told Us. “Honestly, I feel like exhaling. I feel at peace. I feel like we had this beautiful breakthrough and now we can just grow old together, travel the world together, cheer for one another and enjoy the minutes and hours of every day as lovers and friends.”

The pair first met in April 2017. The entertainment reporter’s note to her followers about the split came after she announced she was taking a social media break.

“Since we spoke last … I rode my bike with my family across town to pick up our lunch. I made chocolate chip cookies. I painted some shelves. I took out my hair extensions (there were only a few, but still),” she explained. “I took a walk. I took several walks. I took several walks wearing my mask. I opened the books on my very stylized, color coded book shelf. I flipped through some of them. … I read your emails. I cried.”

Sadler was previously married to Kyle Boyd from 2001 to 2008. They share two sons: Arion and Austin. She split from her second husband, Rhys David Thomas, in 2016.