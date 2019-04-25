Putting her energy elsewhere. Catt Sadler and longtime boyfriend Nick LaKind called it quits after more than a year of dating — and now she is channeling her passions into other efforts.

“I’m single,” Sadler, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly at the spring luncheon for The Cause Collection at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Wednesday, April 24. “We’re all day by day and relationships are interesting.”

The Indiana native, who confirmed she was in a relationship with LaKind in January 2018, continued: “I always learn a lot about myself. I learn a lot about what I need, what I’ll stand for, what I want and if all that isn’t working, no one’s fault, but I just would rather put my energy into other stuff, you know what I mean?”

Sadler is also looking at the positives in her life. “I love my work,” she said. “I’m building right now so much. I got my kids, so if it’s not really additive, then I’m like, ‘I’m okay.'”

The reporter, who left her job at E! News after a dispute over unequal pay in January 2018, is currently working with The Cause Collection, which was created to give women the option of purchasing designer apparel while also giving back to causes they care about.

“The second I heard the story about the female entrepreneurs and the female CEO and ‘we’re doing this not just for the business of fashion, but the business of making change,’ I was like, ‘Okay, you’re speaking my language. This is awesome,'” Sadler explained.

Sadler is also preparing to launch a podcast. “It’s been in the works for a long time,” she told Us. “It’s called ‘Naked With Catt Sadler’ and the whole idea is … it’s female interviewees, from all industries, so some actresses, some celebrities, entrepreneurs … just women that I find particularly interesting.”

The former Daily Pop host was married to British film producer Rhys David Thomas from 2011 to 2016. (They finalized their divorce in 2017.) Prior to their relationship, she was married to college sweetheart Kyle Boyd, with whom she shares two sons, Austin, 18, and Arion, 14.

LaKind, for his part, previously dated Erin Foster.

The “Naked With Catt Sadler” podcast launches on May 31.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

