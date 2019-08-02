



Her happy ending. Catt Sadler and boyfriend Nick LaKind are giving their relationship another shot, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The former E! News reporter told Us Weekly that she and the actor, who split in February, are “back together permanently.”

“[We are] moving in together this month,” the “NAKED With Catt Sadler” podcast host said. “Like all relationships, we had our challenges, but we had a love that wouldn’t die. We had to identify the weak areas in our relationship and both fully commit to understanding them and fixing them.”

Though the journalist admits that doing the work to move forward wasn’t easy, she told Us the pair are in a much better place after taking the necessary steps to strengthen their bond. “It has taken vulnerability, therapy, and an unwavering commitment,” she said. “We are stronger now, happier now, and genuinely excited to blend our lives and our families under one roof. We refuse to give up on one another.”

The pair, who met in April 2017, have certainly had their ups and downs. After two years of dating, they broke up and got back together “a few times” prior to their most recent breakup this past April.

This time feels different for Sadler, however. “Nick is my best friend and my one true love,” she dished. “Honestly, I feel like exhaling. I feel at peace. I feel like we had this beautiful breakthrough and now we can just grow old together, travel the world together, cheer for one another and enjoy the minutes and hours of every day as lovers and friends.”

To commemorate their more solidified union, the couple even got tattoos in each other’s honor — a script of “Cathy Ann” for LaKind near his wristand the initials “LNL” — “Logan Nicholas LaKind” — on Sadler’s forearm courtesy of L.A.-based artist East Iz. “Until now I had mostly only ever had tattoos symbolizing something to do with my kids or family,” she shared.

LaKind also has two other fans in Sadler’s sons, Austin, 18, and Arion, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kyle Boyd. “My kids … both adore him,” she gushed. “They are thrilled he is moving in and truly love having him around.”

Sadler, who left her job at E! after 12 years with the network in December 2017 after learning that her coworker Jason Kennedy made “double” her salary, told Us in April that things are also looking up on the career front. “I love my work,” she said. “I’m building right now so much.”

The TV personality admitted in June that she had been previously fearful of making the leap. “Of course I was scared,” she exclusively told Us. “The unknown is scary. It requires a lot of courage and … it was all very much unknown. There were no promises on how it would all shape out, but you have to bet on yourself, you have to invest in yourself, you have to believe in yourself, and then you have to be prepared to build.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

