Women supporting women. Catt Sadler has thanked both Olivia Munn and Jessica Chastain for their support after she announced she was leaving E News! over a pay dispute. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the TV personality, who has been with the network for over a decade, decided to cut ties with E! after she learned that she was being paid less than cohost Jason Kennedy.

“Damn, Catt It’s so disappointing to find out that @enews — a network that depends on female viewers — felt your value was worth only half of your male counterpart,” Munn wrote on Tuesday in response to Sadler’s blog post that confirmed she was leaving the network because of a “massive disparity in pay” between her and Kennedy. “It’s not easy to do what you did and I’m so proud of you for it. How will anyone know you’re worth it, if you don’t?”

“Our actions must be in alignment with our beliefs. As painful as it was to leave, I have been empowered by so many other courageous women,” Sadler, 43, tweeted in response to Munn on Wednesday, December 20. “It made doing the right thing my only choice.”

The former DailyPop host also tweeted to Chastain: “Your support is comforting and appreciated, Jessica. Thank you, sincerely. xx”

As previously reported, on Wednesday, the Zero Dark Thirty star also tweeted after Sadler’s post on her blog, TheCattWalk, was published.

“WOW this is so disappointing,” Chastain wrote on Tuesday. “When are companies like @e_entertainment going to understand that women should be paid fairly. 1/2 of her male counterpart is not appropriate.”

Jennifer Lawrence also expressed her support for Sadler on Wednesday. “Thank you Catt for sharing your story,” the Oscar winner wrote on Facebook after sharing Sadler’s blog post.

Kennedy, 36, posted a video of Sadler on set of her final taping of E! News on Tuesday.

“Sending @IAmCattSadler off with lots of love and memories tonight at 7 & 10:30 @enews,” he wrote

