Put on your sequins and break out the bubbly, it’s just about time to ring in the new year! Us Weekly caught up with celebrities like 98 Degrees, Nick Jonas and Jennie Garth to see what their New Year’s resolutions will be for 2018. Watch the video to see which celeb is vowing to give up Diet Coke, who wants to be more vulnerable and who just wants more of the same. So leave 2017 in the past and let’s all cheers to a happy and healthy 2018!

Nick Jonas

My New Year’s resolution is to basically repeat my resolution from last year, which was to take more time off, go see the world, travel and have some great experiences, so that you can be inspired to get back to work.

Andy Grammer

Be more vulnerable with people in the moment.

Alfonso Ribeiro

I’m probably gonna make the same New Year’s resolution that I always make, which is love my wife to the fullest every day.

Nick Lachey

My New Year’s resolution is to take better care of myself, eat better and drink less.

Jennie Garth

To just keep up all the work that I’ve been doing lately. I’ve recently delved in to self care, and I think that continuing on that self care, self love path is the way to go.

Geoffrey Zakarian

My New Year’s resolution is to have more of the same. Just the exact same of what I had this year, is what I want. Please?

Melissa Joan Hart

My New Year’s resolution is probably going to be to put down my phone more and pay attention to my boys.

Jeff Timmons

My New Year’s resolution is to be more patient.

Malin Akerman

I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions.

Candace Cameron Bure

My New Year’s resolution is to be very picky about what I choose to say yes to. There are a lot of options and sometimes you gotta stand up and just say no.

Justin Jeffre

My New Year’s resolution is to stop having resolutions.

Graham Elliot

Continue to stay on my path, trying to eat healthy, and also to run the New York marathon.

Drew Lachey

My New Year’s resolution is to stop drinking Diet Coke, not because I want to, but because my wife’s making me.

Jason Biggs

Try to just calm myself down. It’s like Sid wants to see that side of me. He’s like, ‘You know, I know there’s a side to you and I am going to push every single button until I get it out of you, daddy.’ You know, lead with love and listen and do all these things and then he smacks me across the face and I’m like, ‘What the … Really?’

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!