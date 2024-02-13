One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray reacted after his onscreen romance was compared to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

Murray, 42, took to his Instagram Story on Monday, February 12, to share a screenshot of a @Betches X post. The upload featured side-by-side photos of Kelce and Swift, both 34, embracing at Super Bowl LVIII and Murray and Hilarie Burton Morgan standing nose to nose as characters Lucas Scott and Peyton Sawyer.

The shot of Murray and Burton Morgan, 41, comes from a season 4 episode of One Tree Hill when Lucas and Peyton, often called Leyton, shared a now-iconic kiss after the Tree Hill Ravens won the State Championship basketball game.

“Caption that if you can,” Murray wrote alongside the screenshot.

In a subsequent Story, the actor announced the “obvious winner” of his caption contest was, “It’s you … it’s always been you,” referencing the declaration of love Lucas makes before the big kiss.

Burton Morgan also shared the post via her own Instagram Story on Monday. “G’night!” she wrote alongside the photo.

The actress has drawn comparisons between the two love stories in the past.

“The OTH Effect. Sports + Romance = F–king Magic!” she wrote in September 2023 while quote tweeting a post about Swift and Kelce.

That same month, Burton Morgan admitted via X that she was “painfully invested” in the twosome’s relationship.

Burton Morgan had further proof of her connection to Swift when a 14-year-old interview of the singer resurfaced in November 2023.

“This has sort of always been an unrealistic celebrity crush, but he’s been my favorite character on Grey’s Anatomy, the guy who plays Denny,” Swift said in the footage, referencing Burton Morgan’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “[He] has always been my No. 1.”

Morgan, 57, retweeted the interview at the time and quipped, “Well now. See there? #taylorswift has a good eye damn it then and now.”

The latest link between Kelce and Swift and Lucas and Peyton comes after Swift cheered on Kelce as he and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

After the game, the couple shared several kisses on the field before going out to celebrate together. Social media videos taken during the afterparty showed Swift raising her drink in the air and mouthing along as the Chainsmokers’ remix of her song “You Belong With Me” played throughout the venue.

In another clip from the evening, Swift and Kelce danced and kissed as the Chainsmokers’ “Love Story” remix played in the background.