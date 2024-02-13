Your account
Celebrity News

Chad Michael Murray Reacts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Being Compared to ‘One Tree Hill’ Couple

By
Chad Michael Murray Weighs In on Travis and Taylor Being Compared to Leyton
Chad Michael Murray Bobby Bank/Getty Images

One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray reacted after his onscreen romance was compared to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

Murray, 42, took to his Instagram Story on Monday, February 12, to share a screenshot of a @Betches X post. The upload featured side-by-side photos of Kelce and Swift, both 34, embracing at Super Bowl LVIII and Murray and Hilarie Burton Morgan standing nose to nose as characters Lucas Scott and Peyton Sawyer.

The shot of Murray and Burton Morgan, 41, comes from a season 4 episode of One Tree Hill when Lucas and Peyton, often called Leyton, shared a now-iconic kiss after the Tree Hill Ravens won the State Championship basketball game.

“Caption that if you can,” Murray wrote alongside the screenshot.

Rewinding One Tree Hill s Most Iconic Moments From Naley s Rain Kisses to Lucas Love Triangle Woes 378 382

Related: Counting Down One Tree Hill's Most Iconic Moments

In a subsequent Story, the actor announced the “obvious winner” of his caption contest was, “It’s you … it’s always been you,” referencing the declaration of love Lucas makes before the big kiss.

Chad Michael Murray Weighs In on Travis and Taylor Being Compared to Leyton
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Burton Morgan also shared the post via her own Instagram Story on Monday. “G’night!” she wrote alongside the photo.

The actress has drawn comparisons between the two love stories in the past.

“The OTH Effect. Sports + Romance = F–king Magic!” she wrote in September 2023 while quote tweeting a post about Swift and Kelce.

Hilarie Burton Compares Taylor Swift Travis Kelce to OTH s Lucas Peyton 050

Related: Every Time Hilarie Burton Fangirled Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

That same month, Burton Morgan admitted via X that she was “painfully invested” in the twosome’s relationship.

Chad Michael Murray Weighs In on Travis and Taylor Being Compared to Leyton
Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott and Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer in “One Tree Hill.” YouTube

Burton Morgan had further proof of her connection to Swift when a 14-year-old interview of the singer resurfaced in November 2023.

“This has sort of always been an unrealistic celebrity crush, but he’s been my favorite character on Grey’s Anatomy, the guy who plays Denny,” Swift said in the footage, referencing Burton Morgan’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “[He] has always been my No. 1.”

Morgan, 57, retweeted the interview at the time and quipped, “Well now. See there? #taylorswift has a good eye damn it then and now.”

Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes: Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and More!

Related: Stars Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes

The latest link between Kelce and Swift and Lucas and Peyton comes after Swift cheered on Kelce as he and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

After the game, the couple shared several kisses on the field before going out to celebrate together. Social media videos taken during the afterparty showed Swift raising her drink in the air and mouthing along as the Chainsmokers’ remix of her song “You Belong With Me” played throughout the venue.

In another clip from the evening, Swift and Kelce danced and kissed as the Chainsmokers’ “Love Story” remix played in the background.

