Chance Perdomo was excited to travel just weeks before his death at age 27.

“Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad,” Perdomo captioned an Instagram post on March 17, which included two selfies and a photo of a motorcycle. Later that month, the actor uploaded snaps of him at the gym, writing, “Haven’t started. Already exhausted. Whatever it takes, I guess.”

Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident two days after sharing his final social media post.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a rep for Perdomo said in a statement to Variety on Saturday, March 30. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Producers for Prime Video’s Gen V, season 2 of which was Perdomo’s next project, released a statement as well.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” their joint statement read. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Perdomo rose to stardom after playing Ambrose in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He continued to find success as Landon in the final three After movies and as Andre on Gen V.

Following Perdomo’s tragic passing, production on season 2 of Gen V has been delayed indefinitely. Deadline reported that Saturday was originally meant to be the first table read before filming began in early April. It hasn’t been announced yet whether Gen V will write off Perdomo’s character or recast the role.

The Boys spinoff stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn. Perdomo’s costars, such as Patrick Schwarzenegger, reflected on his legacy shortly after news broke about his death.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️,” Schwarzenegger, 30, wrote on X. He also shared photos with Perdomo on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace Chance. Love yah buddy. Hope you’re in heaven with a cigar.”