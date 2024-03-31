Chance Perdomo’s costars from Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Boys spinoff Gen V were among those who paid tribute after the actor died at the age of 27.

Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared an emotional tribute on Instagram Saturday, March 30, after Perdomo’s rep confirmed the young star died in a motorcycle accident.

“There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this. Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside three pictures from the Sabrina set. “A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

He continued:”Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and maybe they are): ‘There is no true death for witches, only transformation.’ Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, friend. P.S. This first picture is from Day One of shooting the ‘Sabrina’ pilot (I believe). He’d either just played (or was about to play) a practical joke on Kiernan. It’s how I always picture Chance. 💔💧🥺☁️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Perdomo’s Gen V costar Patrick Schwarzenegger shared messages via Twitter and Instagram about the late actor’s talent and friendship.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️,” Schwarzenegger, 30, wrote on X. He also shared photos with Perdomo on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace Chance. Love yah buddy. Hope you’re in heaven with a cigar.”

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

Antony Starr, who portrays Homelander across The Boys franchise, shared a statement from Gen V producers to his Instagram Stories, captioning it, “So g-ddamn tragic.”

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the producers began in a statement. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also issued a statement, which read: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Gen V costar Robert Bazzocchi commented on the statement, sharing: “Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favorite actors on Sabrina. He’s a standout. So much talent and a warm soul. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace.”

Fellow Netflix star and Perdomo’s friend Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone) posted a photo strip of the pair to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “I’m in shock. Thanks for everything Chancito. Peaches, refuge, big dreams, debates, takedowns, train tracks … I will miss fighting with you xxx.”

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in Southhampton, England. He rose to fame on Sabrina, in which he played the cousin of Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina, Ambrose Spellman. He went on to star as Landon in the After franchise films: After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything.

He then gained further popularity when he starred as Andre Anderson on Gen V, which was released last year on Prime Video.

In a statement confirming his death on Saturday, his publicist said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”