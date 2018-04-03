Jewelry wasn’t an indicator of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s breakup. The Step Up costars, both 37, were spotted wearing their wedding rings not long before announcing on Monday, April 2, that they had called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage.

The Magic Mike actor’s silver band was on fully display as he took the stage at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards in Inglewood, California, on March 24. The now-estranged couple attended the Nickelodeon show with their daughter, Everly, marking the 4-year-old’s first public event.

Meanwhile, the World of Dance host wore her ring while attending a yoga class in Studio City, California, on Monday morning, just a few hours before the movie stars announced in a joint statement on social media that they had “lovingly chosen to separate.”

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the pair continued, referencing their initial meeting on the set of the 2006 film Step Up. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

