Channing Tatum is in awe of his fiancée Zoë Kravitz — and he wants the world to know it.

Tatum, 44, took to social media on Tuesday, September 3, to share a gushing post about his hard-working actor-director partner. Sitting shirtless on a sofa as Kravitz, 35, appeared to nap while curled up in his lap, Tatum captioned the Instagram post with a heartfelt tribute to their romance.

“This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth,” the Magic Mike star wrote before referring to Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, which hit cinemas on August 23. “She pour’d [sic] every single ounce of her into this film.”

Tatum starred as one of the film’s lead characters, playing a tech billionaire named Slater King who is more sinister than he first appears.

“I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. Forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” Tatum continued. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

The actor’s post attracted comments from several celebrities including Hailey Bieber, who wrote, “🥹🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼 my faves.” Natasha Lyonne, a long-time friend of Kravitz who worked with the Big Little Lies star as a guest editor on the 2020 Hulu series High Fidelity, also commented with a string of supportive emojis.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Kravitz and Tatum had started dating shortly after Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized. The pair met on the set of Blink Twice. (Tatum for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. The pair share daughter Everly, 11.)

Kravitz told Deadline in June 2021 that Tatum was who Kravitz had pictured when writing the character of Slater King. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she told the outlet.

Tatum and Kravitz were first publicly seen together in August 2021 when Kravitz held onto Tatum while riding his BMX bike through New York City.

In November 2022, Kravitz opened up about their romance during an interview with GQ. “He’s just a wonderful human,” she told the outlet. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

The couple announced their engagement in October 2023, and more recently, Tatum revealed they watch “3 or 4 movies a day” together.

“On a day off for us, we watch, like, three or four movies in a day,” he said on the August 21 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We just love it.”